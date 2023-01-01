1 Moldovan leu to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MDL to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
6.19 bdt

1.00000 MDL = 6.19139 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79368218.85481.361351.518683.36851.64461.33985
1 GBP1.25995123.75611.715231.91336105.042.072121.68814
1 ZAR0.05303690.042094410.07220180.0805424.421610.08722460.0710615
1 CAD0.7345650.58301113.850111.1155161.23961.208070.984207

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MDL6.19139 BDT
5 MDL30.95695 BDT
10 MDL61.91390 BDT
20 MDL123.82780 BDT
50 MDL309.56950 BDT
100 MDL619.13900 BDT
250 MDL1547.84750 BDT
500 MDL3095.69500 BDT
1000 MDL6191.39000 BDT
2000 MDL12382.78000 BDT
5000 MDL30956.95000 BDT
10000 MDL61913.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Moldovan Leu
1 BDT0.16151 MDL
5 BDT0.80757 MDL
10 BDT1.61515 MDL
20 BDT3.23030 MDL
50 BDT8.07575 MDL
100 BDT16.15150 MDL
250 BDT40.37875 MDL
500 BDT80.75750 MDL
1000 BDT161.51500 MDL
2000 BDT323.03000 MDL
5000 BDT807.57500 MDL
10000 BDT1615.15000 MDL