1,000 lrd
11.77 fjd

1.000 LRD = 0.01177 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 LRD0.01177 FJD
5 LRD0.05884 FJD
10 LRD0.11768 FJD
20 LRD0.23536 FJD
50 LRD0.58839 FJD
100 LRD1.17678 FJD
250 LRD2.94195 FJD
500 LRD5.88390 FJD
1000 LRD11.76780 FJD
2000 LRD23.53560 FJD
5000 LRD58.83900 FJD
10000 LRD117.67800 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 FJD84.97790 LRD
5 FJD424.88950 LRD
10 FJD849.77900 LRD
20 FJD1,699.55800 LRD
50 FJD4,248.89500 LRD
100 FJD8,497.79000 LRD
250 FJD21,244.47500 LRD
500 FJD42,488.95000 LRD
1000 FJD84,977.90000 LRD
2000 FJD169,955.80000 LRD
5000 FJD424,889.50000 LRD
10000 FJD849,779.00000 LRD