1,000 lrd
20,111.10 cop

1.000 LRD = 20.11 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Liberian dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 LRD20.11110 COP
5 LRD100.55550 COP
10 LRD201.11100 COP
20 LRD402.22200 COP
50 LRD1,005.55500 COP
100 LRD2,011.11000 COP
250 LRD5,027.77500 COP
500 LRD10,055.55000 COP
1000 LRD20,111.10000 COP
2000 LRD40,222.20000 COP
5000 LRD100,555.50000 COP
10000 LRD201,111.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 COP0.04972 LRD
5 COP0.24862 LRD
10 COP0.49724 LRD
20 COP0.99448 LRD
50 COP2.48619 LRD
100 COP4.97238 LRD
250 COP12.43095 LRD
500 COP24.86190 LRD
1000 COP49.72380 LRD
2000 COP99.44760 LRD
5000 COP248.61900 LRD
10000 COP497.23800 LRD