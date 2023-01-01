5 Sri Lankan rupees to Guernsey pounds

Convert LKR to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0.01 ggp

1.00000 LKR = 0.00243 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.369250.79709983.3651.523460.916751.34133.6726
1 CAD0.73032710.58214260.88371.112620.6695330.9795872.6822
1 GBP1.254551.717791104.5861.911261.150221.682734.60746
1 INR0.01199540.01642480.0095615510.01827460.01099690.01608950.0440545

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guernsey pound
1 LKR0.00243 GGP
5 LKR0.01213 GGP
10 LKR0.02426 GGP
20 LKR0.04852 GGP
50 LKR0.12131 GGP
100 LKR0.24262 GGP
250 LKR0.60655 GGP
500 LKR1.21309 GGP
1000 LKR2.42618 GGP
2000 LKR4.85236 GGP
5000 LKR12.13090 GGP
10000 LKR24.26180 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GGP412.17100 LKR
5 GGP2060.85500 LKR
10 GGP4121.71000 LKR
20 GGP8243.42000 LKR
50 GGP20608.55000 LKR
100 GGP41217.10000 LKR
250 GGP103042.75000 LKR
500 GGP206085.50000 LKR
1000 GGP412171.00000 LKR
2000 GGP824342.00000 LKR
5000 GGP2060855.00000 LKR
10000 GGP4121710.00000 LKR