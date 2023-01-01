1 Lebanese pound to Chilean pesos

Convert LBP to CLP at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0 clp

1.00000 LBP = 0.05811 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Chilean Peso
1 LBP0.05811 CLP
5 LBP0.29056 CLP
10 LBP0.58112 CLP
20 LBP1.16225 CLP
50 LBP2.90562 CLP
100 LBP5.81124 CLP
250 LBP14.52810 CLP
500 LBP29.05620 CLP
1000 LBP58.11240 CLP
2000 LBP116.22480 CLP
5000 LBP290.56200 CLP
10000 LBP581.12400 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 CLP17.20800 LBP
5 CLP86.04000 LBP
10 CLP172.08000 LBP
20 CLP344.16000 LBP
50 CLP860.40000 LBP
100 CLP1720.80000 LBP
250 CLP4302.00000 LBP
500 CLP8604.00000 LBP
1000 CLP17208.00000 LBP
2000 CLP34416.00000 LBP
5000 CLP86040.00000 LBP
10000 CLP172080.00000 LBP