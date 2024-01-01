Isle of Man pounds to Croatian kunas today

Convert IMP to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
8,976.91 hrk

1.000 IMP = 8.977 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Croatian Kuna
1 IMP8.97691 HRK
5 IMP44.88455 HRK
10 IMP89.76910 HRK
20 IMP179.53820 HRK
50 IMP448.84550 HRK
100 IMP897.69100 HRK
250 IMP2,244.22750 HRK
500 IMP4,488.45500 HRK
1000 IMP8,976.91000 HRK
2000 IMP17,953.82000 HRK
5000 IMP44,884.55000 HRK
10000 IMP89,769.10000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Isle of Man pound
1 HRK0.11140 IMP
5 HRK0.55699 IMP
10 HRK1.11397 IMP
20 HRK2.22794 IMP
50 HRK5.56985 IMP
100 HRK11.13970 IMP
250 HRK27.84925 IMP
500 HRK55.69850 IMP
1000 HRK111.39700 IMP
2000 HRK222.79400 IMP
5000 HRK556.98500 IMP
10000 HRK1,113.97000 IMP