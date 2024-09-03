Indonesian rupiah to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Chilean pesos is currently 0.060 today, reflecting a 1.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a 2.076% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.060 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.059 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.585% increase in value.