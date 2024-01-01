150,000 Hungarian forints to Surinamese dollars

Convert HUF to SRD at the real exchange rate

150,000 huf
12,139.95 srd

Ft1.000 HUF = $0.08093 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 HUF to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08230.0888
Low0.07920.0784
Average0.08100.0826
Change2.17%-8.60%
View full history

1 HUF to SRD stats

The performance of HUF to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0823 and a 30 day low of 0.0792. This means the 30 day average was 0.0810. The change for HUF to SRD was 2.17.

The performance of HUF to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0888 and a 90 day low of 0.0784. This means the 90 day average was 0.0826. The change for HUF to SRD was -8.60.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9060.7641.3551.30917.96783.9621.489
1 EUR1.10410.8431.4961.44519.83492.6891.643
1 GBP1.3091.18611.7741.71423.525109.9351.949
1 CAD0.7380.6690.56410.96613.26261.9761.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Surinamese Dollar
2000 HUF161.86600 SRD
5000 HUF404.66500 SRD
10000 HUF809.33000 SRD
15000 HUF1,213.99500 SRD
20000 HUF1,618.66000 SRD
30000 HUF2,427.99000 SRD
40000 HUF3,237.32000 SRD
50000 HUF4,046.65000 SRD
60000 HUF4,855.98000 SRD
100000 HUF8,093.30000 SRD
150000 HUF12,139.95000 SRD
200000 HUF16,186.60000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 SRD12.35590 HUF
5 SRD61.77950 HUF
10 SRD123.55900 HUF
20 SRD247.11800 HUF
50 SRD617.79500 HUF
100 SRD1,235.59000 HUF
250 SRD3,088.97500 HUF
500 SRD6,177.95000 HUF
1000 SRD12,355.90000 HUF
2000 SRD24,711.80000 HUF
5000 SRD61,779.50000 HUF
10000 SRD123,559.00000 HUF