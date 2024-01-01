150,000 Hungarian forints to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert HUF to PGK at the real exchange rate

150,000 huf
1,637.09 pgk

Ft1.000 HUF = K0.01091 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HUF to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 HUF to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01110.0111
Low0.01060.0103
Average0.01090.0107
Change2.84%2.86%
View full history

1 HUF to PGK stats

The performance of HUF to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0111 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for HUF to PGK was 2.84.

The performance of HUF to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0111 and a 90 day low of 0.0103. This means the 90 day average was 0.0107. The change for HUF to PGK was 2.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9060.7641.3551.30917.99183.991.489
1 EUR1.10410.8431.4961.44519.86792.7461.645
1 GBP1.3091.18611.7751.71423.558109.981.95
1 CAD0.7380.6680.56410.96613.27661.9781.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Papua New Guinean Kina
2000 HUF21.82780 PGK
5000 HUF54.56950 PGK
10000 HUF109.13900 PGK
15000 HUF163.70850 PGK
20000 HUF218.27800 PGK
30000 HUF327.41700 PGK
40000 HUF436.55600 PGK
50000 HUF545.69500 PGK
60000 HUF654.83400 PGK
100000 HUF1,091.39000 PGK
150000 HUF1,637.08500 PGK
200000 HUF2,182.78000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Hungarian Forint
1 PGK91.62640 HUF
5 PGK458.13200 HUF
10 PGK916.26400 HUF
20 PGK1,832.52800 HUF
50 PGK4,581.32000 HUF
100 PGK9,162.64000 HUF
250 PGK22,906.60000 HUF
500 PGK45,813.20000 HUF
1000 PGK91,626.40000 HUF
2000 PGK183,252.80000 HUF
5000 PGK458,132.00000 HUF
10000 PGK916,264.00000 HUF