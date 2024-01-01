100 Croatian kunas to Jordanian dinars

Convert HRK to JOD at the real exchange rate

100 hrk
10.103 jod

kn1.000 HRK = JD0.1010 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 HRK to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10100.1010
Low0.10080.1008
Average0.10090.1010
Change0.06%0.09%
1 HRK to JOD stats

The performance of HRK to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1010 and a 30 day low of 0.1008. This means the 30 day average was 0.1009. The change for HRK to JOD was 0.06.

The performance of HRK to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1010 and a 90 day low of 0.1008. This means the 90 day average was 0.1010. The change for HRK to JOD was 0.09.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3531.3090.9061.4840.7621.61617.934
1 CAD0.73910.9680.6691.0970.5641.19513.255
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1340.5821.23513.699
1 EUR1.1041.4941.44511.6390.8421.78419.8

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jordanian Dinar
1 HRK0.10103 JOD
5 HRK0.50516 JOD
10 HRK1.01031 JOD
20 HRK2.02062 JOD
50 HRK5.05155 JOD
100 HRK10.10310 JOD
250 HRK25.25775 JOD
500 HRK50.51550 JOD
1000 HRK101.03100 JOD
2000 HRK202.06200 JOD
5000 HRK505.15500 JOD
10000 HRK1,010.31000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 JOD9.89796 HRK
5 JOD49.48980 HRK
10 JOD98.97960 HRK
20 JOD197.95920 HRK
50 JOD494.89800 HRK
100 JOD989.79600 HRK
250 JOD2,474.49000 HRK
500 JOD4,948.98000 HRK
1000 JOD9,897.96000 HRK
2000 JOD19,795.92000 HRK
5000 JOD49,489.80000 HRK
10000 JOD98,979.60000 HRK