Croatian kuna to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.101 today, reflecting a 0.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.043% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.101 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.101 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.092% increase in value.