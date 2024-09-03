Honduran lempira to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.721 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.408% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.725 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.711 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.551% decrease in value.