Eswatini Lilangeni to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Honduran lempiras is currently 1.378 today, reflecting a -0.980% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.619% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 1.407 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.374 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.475% decrease in value.