Honduran lempira to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.279 today, reflecting a 0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a 0.051% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.280 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.277 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.821% decrease in value.