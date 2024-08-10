Bolivian boliviano to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Honduran lempiras is currently 3.583 today, reflecting a -0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.214% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 3.609 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 3.574 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.507% increase in value.