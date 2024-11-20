Bolivian boliviano to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Honduran lempiras is currently 3.645 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.146% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 3.658 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 3.633 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.594% increase in value.