Honduran lempira to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Armenian drams is currently 15.628 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 15.720 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 15.588 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.