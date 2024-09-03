Guyanaese dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.139 today, reflecting a -0.263% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.121% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.139 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.138 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.631% increase in value.