Surinamese dollar to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Guyanaese dollars is currently 7.211 today, reflecting a 0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.197% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 7.257 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 7.178 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.627% decrease in value.