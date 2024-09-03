Guyanaese dollar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Haitian gourdes is currently 0.629 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 0.631 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.626 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.472% decrease in value.