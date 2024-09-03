Haitian gourde to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Guyanaese dollars is currently 1.591 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.090% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.597 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.585 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.474% increase in value.