Guatemalan quetzal to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.209 today, reflecting a 0.780% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.736% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.209 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.205 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.303% increase in value.