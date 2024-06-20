과테말라 케찰 to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.210 today, reflecting a 0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.824% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.211 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.208 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.361% increase in value.