Guatemalan quetzal to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 38.675 today, reflecting a 0.108% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.280% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 38.861 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 38.614 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.107% decrease in value.