과테말라 케찰 스리랑카 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 스리랑카 루피로 is currently 39.278 today, reflecting a 0.071% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.577% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 스리랑카 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 39.293 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 39.053 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.176% increase in value.