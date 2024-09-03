Guatemalan quetzal to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.040 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.174% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.040 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.039 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.203% decrease in value.