Guatemalan quetzal to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Guinean francs is currently 1,113.010 today, reflecting a -0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.020% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,115.940 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,104.970 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.703% decrease in value.