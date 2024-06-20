과테말라 케찰 기니 프랑에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 기니 프랑에 속한다. is currently 1107.980 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.003% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 기니 프랑에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 1109.550 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1102.550 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.456% increase in value.