Guatemalan quetzal to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Euros is currently 0.117 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.138% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.117 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.116 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.348% increase in value.