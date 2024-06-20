과테말라 케찰 유로화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 유로화로 환산 is currently 0.120 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.728% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 유로화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.121 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.119 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.165% increase in value.