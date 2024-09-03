Guatemalan quetzal to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Djiboutian francs is currently 22.991 today, reflecting a -0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.065% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 23.014 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 22.962 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.161% decrease in value.