과테말라 케찰 지부티 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 지부티 프랑 is currently 22.892 today, reflecting a 0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.047% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 지부티 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 22.940 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 22.846 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.161% decrease in value.