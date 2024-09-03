Guatemalan quetzal to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 12.939 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.129% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 12.963 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 12.792 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.