Guinean franc to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Rwandan francs is currently 0.155 today, reflecting a 0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.408% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.156 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.154 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.817% increase in value.