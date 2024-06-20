기니 프랑 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 르완다 프랑 is currently 0.152 today, reflecting a 0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.333% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 0.153 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.152 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.487% increase in value.