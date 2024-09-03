Guinean franc to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.550% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.330% decrease in value.