Maldivian rufiyaa to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Guinean francs is currently 560.671 today, reflecting a -0.419% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.185% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 567.844 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 559.174 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.