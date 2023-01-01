10 Ghanaian cedis to Guernsey pounds

Convert GHS to GGP at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
0.68 ggp

1.00000 GHS = 0.06813 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.354350.9187518.70550.7910771.337751.5127483.3455
1 CAD0.73836210.67829813.81140.5841010.9877431.1169561.5391
1 EUR1.088551.47428120.36190.861151.456211.646790.7257
1 ZAR0.05346020.07240380.049111410.04229110.07151640.08087174.45567

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guernsey pound
1 GHS0.06813 GGP
5 GHS0.34065 GGP
10 GHS0.68131 GGP
20 GHS1.36261 GGP
50 GHS3.40653 GGP
100 GHS6.81306 GGP
250 GHS17.03265 GGP
500 GHS34.06530 GGP
1000 GHS68.13060 GGP
2000 GHS136.26120 GGP
5000 GHS340.65300 GGP
10000 GHS681.30600 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GGP14.67770 GHS
5 GGP73.38850 GHS
10 GGP146.77700 GHS
20 GGP293.55400 GHS
50 GGP733.88500 GHS
100 GGP1467.77000 GHS
250 GGP3669.42500 GHS
500 GGP7338.85000 GHS
1000 GGP14677.70000 GHS
2000 GGP29355.40000 GHS
5000 GGP73388.50000 GHS
10000 GGP146777.00000 GHS