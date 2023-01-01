10 Georgian laris to British pounds sterling

Convert GEL to GBP at the real exchange rate

10 gel
2.94 gbp

1.00000 GEL = 0.29432 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090790.89181.493661.660880.96418.7459
1 GBP1.1495611.25385104.4881.717081.909321.1081721.5499
1 USD0.916850.797544183.33351.369451.522770.8838517.187
1 INR0.01100210.00957050.01210.01643340.01827310.01060620.206244

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / British Pound Sterling
1 GEL0.29432 GBP
5 GEL1.47159 GBP
10 GEL2.94319 GBP
20 GEL5.88638 GBP
50 GEL14.71595 GBP
100 GEL29.43190 GBP
250 GEL73.57975 GBP
500 GEL147.15950 GBP
1000 GEL294.31900 GBP
2000 GEL588.63800 GBP
5000 GEL1471.59500 GBP
10000 GEL2943.19000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Georgian Lari
1 GBP3.39767 GEL
5 GBP16.98835 GEL
10 GBP33.97670 GEL
20 GBP67.95340 GEL
50 GBP169.88350 GEL
100 GBP339.76700 GEL
250 GBP849.41750 GEL
500 GBP1698.83500 GEL
1000 GBP3397.67000 GEL
2000 GBP6795.34000 GEL
5000 GBP16988.35000 GEL
10000 GBP33976.70000 GEL