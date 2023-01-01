1 British pound sterling to Lebanese pounds

Convert GBP to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
18,851.40 lbp

1.00000 GBP = 18851.40000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9170583.31751.52335148.7451.371550.88391.65577
1 EUR1.0904190.84941.66106162.1951.495540.96391.80545
1 INR0.01200230.011007210.01828361.785280.01646170.01060880.019873
1 AUD0.656450.60202754.6938197.64370.9003540.5802361.08693

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Lebanese Pound
1 GBP18851.40000 LBP
5 GBP94257.00000 LBP
10 GBP188514.00000 LBP
20 GBP377028.00000 LBP
50 GBP942570.00000 LBP
100 GBP1885140.00000 LBP
250 GBP4712850.00000 LBP
500 GBP9425700.00000 LBP
1000 GBP18851400.00000 LBP
2000 GBP37702800.00000 LBP
5000 GBP94257000.00000 LBP
10000 GBP188514000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 LBP0.00005 GBP
5 LBP0.00027 GBP
10 LBP0.00053 GBP
20 LBP0.00106 GBP
50 LBP0.00265 GBP
100 LBP0.00530 GBP
250 LBP0.01326 GBP
500 LBP0.02652 GBP
1000 LBP0.05305 GBP
2000 LBP0.10609 GBP
5000 LBP0.26523 GBP
10000 LBP0.53046 GBP