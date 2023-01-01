10 Fijian dollars to Panamanian balboas

Convert FJD to PAB at the real exchange rate

10 fjd
4.46 pab

1.00000 FJD = 0.44595 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87011.090590.87521.493881.66260.9645518.7455
1 GBP1.1492911.25335104.4461.716961.910891.1085521.5448
1 USD0.9170.797862183.33351.36991.524620.884517.1898
1 INR0.01100410.009574320.01210.01643880.01829540.0106140.206277

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 FJD0.44595 PAB
5 FJD2.22975 PAB
10 FJD4.45950 PAB
20 FJD8.91900 PAB
50 FJD22.29750 PAB
100 FJD44.59500 PAB
250 FJD111.48750 PAB
500 FJD222.97500 PAB
1000 FJD445.95000 PAB
2000 FJD891.90000 PAB
5000 FJD2229.75000 PAB
10000 FJD4459.50000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Fijian Dollar
1 PAB2.24240 FJD
5 PAB11.21200 FJD
10 PAB22.42400 FJD
20 PAB44.84800 FJD
50 PAB112.12000 FJD
100 PAB224.24000 FJD
250 PAB560.60000 FJD
500 PAB1121.20000 FJD
1000 PAB2242.40000 FJD
2000 PAB4484.80000 FJD
5000 PAB11212.00000 FJD
10000 PAB22424.00000 FJD