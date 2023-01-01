1 thousand Dominican pesos to Tanzanian shillings

Convert DOP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1000 dop
44024.60 tzs

1.00000 DOP = 44.02460 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869051.0902590.83151.493591.662220.9642518.7059
1 GBP1.1506811.2545104.5161.71861.912641.1095421.524
1 USD0.917250.79713183.31251.369951.524620.884417.1574
1 INR0.01100940.009567960.01200310.01644350.01830.01061550.20594

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 DOP44.02460 TZS
5 DOP220.12300 TZS
10 DOP440.24600 TZS
20 DOP880.49200 TZS
50 DOP2201.23000 TZS
100 DOP4402.46000 TZS
250 DOP11006.15000 TZS
500 DOP22012.30000 TZS
1000 DOP44024.60000 TZS
2000 DOP88049.20000 TZS
5000 DOP220123.00000 TZS
10000 DOP440246.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Dominican Peso
1 TZS0.02271 DOP
5 TZS0.11357 DOP
10 TZS0.22715 DOP
20 TZS0.45429 DOP
50 TZS1.13573 DOP
100 TZS2.27146 DOP
250 TZS5.67865 DOP
500 TZS11.35730 DOP
1000 TZS22.71460 DOP
2000 TZS45.42920 DOP
5000 TZS113.57300 DOP
10000 TZS227.14600 DOP