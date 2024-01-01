Guernsey pound (GGP)

Currency name

Guernsey pound

£

GGP exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GGP1.27225 1.17048 1.00000 105.62400 192.68900 117.65000 1.94817 24.06930
To GGP0.78601 0.85435 1.00000 0.00947 0.00519 0.00850 0.51330 0.04155

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Guernsey pound Exchange Rates