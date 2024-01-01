Guernsey pound (GGP)
Currency name
Guernsey pound
Currency symbol
£
GGP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From GGP
|1.27225
|1.17048
|1.00000
|105.62400
|192.68900
|117.65000
|1.94817
|24.06930
|To GGP
|0.78601
|0.85435
|1.00000
|0.00947
|0.00519
|0.00850
|0.51330
|0.04155
