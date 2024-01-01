Colombian pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert COP to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
9.48 nio

1.000 COP = 0.009480 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2381.4731.6630.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6321.7251.9471.1321.372
1 USD0.9220.788183.2111.3591.5340.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 COP0.00948 NIO
5 COP0.04740 NIO
10 COP0.09480 NIO
20 COP0.18960 NIO
50 COP0.47401 NIO
100 COP0.94802 NIO
250 COP2.37004 NIO
500 COP4.74009 NIO
1000 COP9.48018 NIO
2000 COP18.96036 NIO
5000 COP47.40090 NIO
10000 COP94.80180 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Colombian Peso
1 NIO105.48300 COP
5 NIO527.41500 COP
10 NIO1,054.83000 COP
20 NIO2,109.66000 COP
50 NIO5,274.15000 COP
100 NIO10,548.30000 COP
250 NIO26,370.75000 COP
500 NIO52,741.50000 COP
1000 NIO105,483.00000 COP
2000 NIO210,966.00000 COP
5000 NIO527,415.00000 COP
10000 NIO1,054,830.00000 COP