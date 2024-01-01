Colombian pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert COP to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
8.90 nio

$1.000 COP = C$0.008903 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0097
Low0.00890.0088
Average0.00920.0092
Change-1.01%-5.46%
1 COP to NIO stats

The performance of COP to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0089. This means the 30 day average was 0.0092. The change for COP to NIO was -1.01.

The performance of COP to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0097 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0092. The change for COP to NIO was -5.46.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 COP0.00890 NIO
5 COP0.04452 NIO
10 COP0.08903 NIO
20 COP0.17806 NIO
50 COP0.44515 NIO
100 COP0.89030 NIO
250 COP2.22576 NIO
500 COP4.45152 NIO
1000 COP8.90304 NIO
2000 COP17.80608 NIO
5000 COP44.51520 NIO
10000 COP89.03040 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Colombian Peso
1 NIO112.32100 COP
5 NIO561.60500 COP
10 NIO1,123.21000 COP
20 NIO2,246.42000 COP
50 NIO5,616.05000 COP
100 NIO11,232.10000 COP
250 NIO28,080.25000 COP
500 NIO56,160.50000 COP
1000 NIO112,321.00000 COP
2000 NIO224,642.00000 COP
5000 NIO561,605.00000 COP
10000 NIO1,123,210.00000 COP