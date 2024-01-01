100 Colombian pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert COP to NIO at the real exchange rate

100 cop
0.94 nio

1.00000 COP = 0.00941 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
How to convert Colombian pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 COP0.00941 NIO
5 COP0.04707 NIO
10 COP0.09414 NIO
20 COP0.18827 NIO
50 COP0.47068 NIO
100 COP0.94135 NIO
250 COP2.35338 NIO
500 COP4.70676 NIO
1000 COP9.41352 NIO
2000 COP18.82704 NIO
5000 COP47.06760 NIO
10000 COP94.13520 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Colombian Peso
1 NIO106.23000 COP
5 NIO531.15000 COP
10 NIO1062.30000 COP
20 NIO2124.60000 COP
50 NIO5311.50000 COP
100 NIO10623.00000 COP
250 NIO26557.50000 COP
500 NIO53115.00000 COP
1000 NIO106230.00000 COP
2000 NIO212460.00000 COP
5000 NIO531150.00000 COP
10000 NIO1062300.00000 COP