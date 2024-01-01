Colombian pesos to Haitian gourdes today

Convert COP to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
34.14 htg

1.000 COP = 0.03414 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2251.4731.6630.96518.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.621.7251.9471.1321.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.2151.3591.5340.8916.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 COP0.03414 HTG
5 COP0.17069 HTG
10 COP0.34138 HTG
20 COP0.68276 HTG
50 COP1.70689 HTG
100 COP3.41378 HTG
250 COP8.53445 HTG
500 COP17.06890 HTG
1000 COP34.13780 HTG
2000 COP68.27560 HTG
5000 COP170.68900 HTG
10000 COP341.37800 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Colombian Peso
1 HTG29.29300 COP
5 HTG146.46500 COP
10 HTG292.93000 COP
20 HTG585.86000 COP
50 HTG1,464.65000 COP
100 HTG2,929.30000 COP
250 HTG7,323.25000 COP
500 HTG14,646.50000 COP
1000 HTG29,293.00000 COP
2000 HTG58,586.00000 COP
5000 HTG146,465.00000 COP
10000 HTG292,930.00000 COP