Colombian pesos to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert COP to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
1.79 bob

1.000 COP = 0.001785 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2411.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6241.7241.9471.1321.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.2171.3591.5340.8916.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 COP0.00179 BOB
5 COP0.00893 BOB
10 COP0.01785 BOB
20 COP0.03570 BOB
50 COP0.08926 BOB
100 COP0.17851 BOB
250 COP0.44628 BOB
500 COP0.89256 BOB
1000 COP1.78512 BOB
2000 COP3.57024 BOB
5000 COP8.92560 BOB
10000 COP17.85120 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Colombian Peso
1 BOB560.18800 COP
5 BOB2,800.94000 COP
10 BOB5,601.88000 COP
20 BOB11,203.76000 COP
50 BOB28,009.40000 COP
100 BOB56,018.80000 COP
250 BOB140,047.00000 COP
500 BOB280,094.00000 COP
1000 BOB560,188.00000 COP
2000 BOB1,120,376.00000 COP
5000 BOB2,800,940.00000 COP
10000 BOB5,601,880.00000 COP