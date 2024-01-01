Colombian pesos to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert COP to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
1.67 bob

$1.000 COP = Bs0.001666 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-1.31%-5.50%
View full history

1 COP to BOB stats

The performance of COP to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for COP to BOB was -1.31.

The performance of COP to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for COP to BOB was -5.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 COP0.00167 BOB
5 COP0.00833 BOB
10 COP0.01666 BOB
20 COP0.03333 BOB
50 COP0.08332 BOB
100 COP0.16663 BOB
250 COP0.41658 BOB
500 COP0.83316 BOB
1000 COP1.66631 BOB
2000 COP3.33262 BOB
5000 COP8.33155 BOB
10000 COP16.66310 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Colombian Peso
1 BOB600.12800 COP
5 BOB3,000.64000 COP
10 BOB6,001.28000 COP
20 BOB12,002.56000 COP
50 BOB30,006.40000 COP
100 BOB60,012.80000 COP
250 BOB150,032.00000 COP
500 BOB300,064.00000 COP
1000 BOB600,128.00000 COP
2000 BOB1,200,256.00000 COP
5000 BOB3,000,640.00000 COP
10000 BOB6,001,280.00000 COP