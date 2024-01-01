10 Bolivian bolivianos to Colombian pesos

Convert BOB to COP at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = $633.7 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 BOB to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High649.8010649.8010
Low616.4550582.6760
Average633.6784614.3659
Change2.44%7.77%
View full history

1 BOB to COP stats

The performance of BOB to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 649.8010 and a 30 day low of 616.4550. This means the 30 day average was 633.6784. The change for BOB to COP was 2.44.

The performance of BOB to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 649.8010 and a 90 day low of 582.6760. This means the 90 day average was 614.3659. The change for BOB to COP was 7.77.

Track market ratesView BOB to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.397971.5851,725.210.9440.788154.9558.883
1 CAD0.7161695.7041,235.340.6760.565110.95242.163
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.1590.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Colombian Peso
1 BOB633.65200 COP
5 BOB3,168.26000 COP
10 BOB6,336.52000 COP
20 BOB12,673.04000 COP
50 BOB31,682.60000 COP
100 BOB63,365.20000 COP
250 BOB158,413.00000 COP
500 BOB316,826.00000 COP
1000 BOB633,652.00000 COP
2000 BOB1,267,304.00000 COP
5000 BOB3,168,260.00000 COP
10000 BOB6,336,520.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 COP0.00158 BOB
5 COP0.00789 BOB
10 COP0.01578 BOB
20 COP0.03156 BOB
50 COP0.07891 BOB
100 COP0.15781 BOB
250 COP0.39454 BOB
500 COP0.78908 BOB
1000 COP1.57815 BOB
2000 COP3.15630 BOB
5000 COP7.89075 BOB
10000 COP15.78150 BOB